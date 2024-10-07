Malayalam
Drug dealer, who took Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin to gangster's hotel room, in custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 09:04 PM IST
Prayaga Martin and Sreenath Bhasi.
Topic | Ernakulam

In an update into the alleged drug case involving gangster Omprakash, the Ernakulam Police have arrested Elamakkara native Binu Joseph.

According to the police, Binu, who is a prime accused in drug cases in Kochi, took actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin to Omprakash's hotel room, where suspected drug use took place during a DJ party held in connection with an Alan Walker music show.

The remand report into the incident states that the actors reached the luxury hotel at Marad on Sunday. Liquor bottles and liquid drugs were reportedly seized from the room that the police suspect was used by about 20 people, including Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin.

