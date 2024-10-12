Idukki man rescued from cyber fraud gang in Cambodia, 3 Malayalis held

Adimali: Three members of a gang were arrested for allegedly taking a youth to Cambodia, promising a lucrative job, and forcing him to commit cybercrimes to cheat others.

The accused have been identified as M I Sajeed (36) of SS Cottage at Kodungancherry, Pazhavila, in Thiruvananthapuram's Pangode, Mohammad Shah (23) of Thenguvila at Thazhuthala in Kottiyam, Kollam, and Mundantazhika Anshad (37) of Umayanalloor, Thazhuthala. They were arrested based on a complaint by Shajahan or Kalluvettikuzhi in Adimali.

According to the police, the gang members befriended Shajahan, a street vendor at Cheeyappara, when they visited Munnar a year ago. They offered him a DTP operator's job for a monthly salary of Rs 80,000. The men allegedly took Rs 2 lakh from Shajahan and took him to Vietnam on a tourist visa, where he was handed over to a Chinese gang.

The Chinese gang took Shajahan to Cambodia, where he was asked to commit online fraud. When refused, the man was denied salary and food. Shajahan reportedly told the police that more Malayalis were also in Cambodia.

The Indian Embassy rescued Shajahan after his family was informed of his plight. The Judicial Magistrate Court in Adimali has remanded the accused in custody.