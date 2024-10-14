KS Chithra files complaint over cyber fraud

Chennai: Playback singer K S Chithra has lodged a police complaint against a cyber fraud scheme that attempted to deceive social media users by impersonating her. Chithra said that the cybercrime department has since blocked five accounts linked to the scam.



Chithra explained that she became aware of the fraud after friends informed her of messages circulating in her name. The fraudsters were posing as the singer and falsely claiming to be the "brand ambassador of Reliance Industries Limited Investment Company." They urged people to invest Rs 10,000 in Reliance, promising returns of up to Rs 50,000 within a week and even offering iPhones as incentives.

Chithra has warned the public to stay vigilant and not fall for these fraudulent schemes.