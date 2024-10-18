My voice is the CPM's: Dr P Sarin to be Left candidate for Palakkad bypoll

Palakkad: The CPM District Secretariat has approved Dr P Sarin as the Left candidate for the Palakkad by-election. The meeting assessed that the current favourable circumstances should be utilised, and Congress votes should be siphoned off. The official announcement is expected this evening. CPM leader AK Balan stated that the LDF is determined to take advantage of the favourable conditions in Palakkad.

The former KPCC digital media convener received a grand reception from CPM members at the Palakkad district office on Friday. "Sarin is not a person who should face political isolation. My voice is the CPM's voice now. This is the voice of the public which voted this party to power last time," he told the media after arriving at the party office.

Dr P Sarin told Manorama News that the victory in the Palakkad by-election will mark the beginning of the third term of the Left Front under Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala. "I was a Leftist within Congress so far, now I will be a Congressman within the CPM," he said, adding that it's up to the people to decide whether his criticism of Pinarayi Vijayan was justified.

After switching parties, Sarin mentioned that for the first time, he called CPM State Committee member N N Krishnadas and introduced himself as "Comrade Sarin." He also expressed disappointment that his wife is being criticised because of his decision to leave Congress.