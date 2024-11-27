Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the family's call for a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, CPM state secretary MV Govindan stated on Wednesday that the central agency was not the ultimate authority. Naveen's wife, K Manjusha, had filed a petition in the High Court requesting a CBI inquiry into her husband's death.

"The CPM has taken a clear stance on the Naveen Babu matter. We stand with Naveen's family and will continue to do so. The family has approached the court, and now it is up to the judiciary to take the appropriate action. There is no need for interference. As for the CBI investigation, the party has consistently maintained that we do not accept the central agency as the final authority in all matters. This has been our position in the past; it remains our position today and will be our position in the future. After all, wasn’t it the Supreme Court that recently described the CBI as a 'caged parrot'?" Govindan said.

In her petition, Manjusha expressed suspicion that Naveen Babu may have been the victim of a "homicidal hanging" and claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was concealing important evidence rather than gathering it. The petition also questioned the speed at which the inquest was completed, alleging it took place before the family could reach the hospital and violated the law requiring a close relative to be present during the inquest process.

Cong backs demand for CBI probe

The opposition Congress, supporting the family's demand for a CBI investigation, stated that such an inquiry was necessary to uncover the truth behind the incident. The party accused the LDF government of shielding those responsible for the officer’s death.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan told reporters that the petition confirmed the allegations made by the UDF regarding the death. He reiterated his accusation that the Left government was aligning itself with "predators" rather than with the victim and his family.

He also claimed that no investigation had been conducted into allegations that documents were forged to falsely accuse Babu of corruption. "There are attempts to tarnish the ADM’s reputation as corrupt to protect the real culprits. It is even uncertain whether his death was a suicide. The government should stop shielding the wrongdoers and agree to a CBI investigation, as demanded by the family," Satheesan said. He also called for an investigation into the role of the Kannur district Collector.

Naveen Babu was reportedly found dead by suicide following corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat president PP Divya at his farewell function. At the event on October 14, Divya, who allegedly attended uninvited, criticised Naveen Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months, claiming that the approval came only two days after his transfer, implying she knew the reasons for the sudden approval.

The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur. Divya was later removed from her position, arrested and charged with abetment to suicide on October 29 after her request for anticipatory bail was rejected by a sessions court. She was granted regular bail on November 8.