Thiruvananthapuram: The finance department has decided to take stern action against the people illegally receiving welfare pensions. The action was initiated after finding that government officials, including owners of luxury cars, were among the beneficiaries of the social security pension meant for senior citizens, the differently abled, and widows.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal ordered a vigilance probe against the officials in Kottakkal municipality for approving the pension of ineligible people on Friday. Officials who carried out the inquiry on the eligibility for pension, issued income certificates and approved the pension will also be probed.

The finance department has directed the concerned departments and offices to report further action on similar complaints. Progress in the probe against the officials should be monitored every month.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau launched the probe as a follow-up of the inquiry conducted under the finance department in Malappuram over the illegal pension distribution in the 7th ward of Kottakkal municipality.

Thirty-eight of the 42 beneficiaries were found ineligible for the pension. It was found that those who own cars worth Rs 50 lakh and above were receiving social security pensions. Some of the beneficiaries were service pensioners, and most of them owned houses above 2000 square feet.

The finance department reported serious irregularities after finding many ineligible beneficiaries in the ward. Hence, the department ordered a detailed probe to confirm the eligibility of the social security pension beneficiaries in the municipality.

The local self-government department has been asked to issue orders regarding this to the municipality. The finance department confirmed that a similar probe will be launched across the state in the coming days.