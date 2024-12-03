Kollam: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his wife by setting her on fire over suspicion at Chemmammukku here on Tuesday. Police said the accused, Padmarajan, allegedly chased his wife's car in another vehicle and intercepted it at Chemmammukku, within the Kollam City East Police Station limits, at around 9 pm. He poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire. Anila (44), who was engulfed in flames, died while being taken to the hospital.

A young man named Sony, who was with Anila at the time of the incident, managed to escape with burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Kollam District Hospital. After committing the crime, Padmarajan reportedly hailed an autorickshaw and surrendered at the Kollam East police station.

A Kottiyam panchayat member, familiar with the family, told Manorama News that Anila's decision to open a bakery in partnership with a male friend in Asramam had upset Padmarajan. "Although Padmarajan helped Anila set up the bakery, he wanted the friend out. Anila and Padmarajan recently fought about this and asked me to intervene. I spoke to her friend, who agreed to back out if Padmarajan refunded the money he had invested in the bakery. Although Padmarajan initially denied the youth's claim of an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh, he later agreed to return it by December 15. However, the friend insisted he would continue coming to the shop until then, which Padmarajan disagreed with. Eventually, they reached a compromise to return the money by December 10," the member told Manorama News.

The member also mentioned that Padmarajan had an argument with Anila's friend at the bakery two days ago and seemed suspicious that Anila and him were having an affair. Sony, who was with Anila, works at the bakery. Police are currently questioning Padmarajan.