Malappuram: The anti-Muslim League faction is unlikely to participate in the Monday Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama consensus talks, which are scheduled for 3 pm in Malappuram. The leaders have dismissed the consensus discussions as a mere farce. Despite this, the League-backed faction has confirmed its decision to proceed with the talks.

"No one has officially informed us that they won't participate. If a faction refuses to take part in the reconciliatory talks, it constitutes a violation of discipline. The meeting will proceed as planned at 3 pm," stated Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty added that Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and Shihab Thangal would also attend the meeting.

The push for consensus emerged following widespread protests and the formation of a parallel alliance within Samastha. Allegations by Umar Faizi Mukkam against Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and the Panakkad family triggered these developments. Protesters have also demanded action against Umar Faizi Mukkam and called for stricter oversight of Samastha leaders who frequently make veiled criticisms of the League leadership.

In response to the protests, League supporters within Samastha formed a parallel alliance to consolidate their position. The consensus talks are intended to bridge the rift between the two factions through dialogue.