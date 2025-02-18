Two Malayali youths die, two others injured in Bengaluru car crash
Mail This Article
×
Kollam/Bengaluru: Two Malayali youths died, and another two were injured after their car collided with a tree in the Ragihalli forest area in Bengaluru. The accident took place at 11.30 pm on Monday.
The deceased Arsh P Basheer (23) and Muhammad Shahooq (28) are residents of Musaliyar Hills in Ezhukon Karuvel, Kollam. The injured Devanarayan (23), from Alappuzha, and Shahil (22), from Thanjavur, have been admitted to a private hospital in Bannerghatta.
Arsh was an MBA student at T John College. Shahooq was an employee of a private company. Their bodies were shifted to the Victoria Hospital morgue for postmortem.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.