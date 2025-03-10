Malappuram: Days after a false video triggered panic in Karuvarakundu, Malappuram, a tiger was spotted in a residential area near Kerala Estate paddy fields around 10:30 am on Monday. The sighting, confirmed by forest officials and captured on video, has heightened fears among locals.

An estate driver first noticed the tiger near CT Road and alerted authorities. As forest officials and residents searched the area, the tiger was seen fleeing towards the nearby forest. The sighting occurred just a few meters from the state highway, in a densely populated region home to several rubber plantation workers and the old Kadakkal GUP School.

Karuvarakundu has long faced disturbances from wild animals, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and wild boars. Attacks on livestock and occasional human casualties, such as a fatal wild boar attack in the past, have kept residents on edge. The latest tiger sighting has renewed calls for immediate action to ensure public safety.

Nilambur South DFO G Dhanik Lal, who led a search operation in the area, said the tiger was around five years old. Officials discovered fresh pugmarks, scratch marks, and the remains of a hunted wild boar, confirming the big cat's presence.

With many residents venturing early for work, authorities have intensified patrolling and urged caution. The forest department monitors the situation closely to prevent potential threats.