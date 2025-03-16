Malappuram: In a shocking twist to the gold robbery that occurred on the road after attacking a jewellery showroom employee in Kattungal, police have named the complainant as the mastermind behind the crime. According to the police, Shivesh, a jewellery store employee who had lodged a complaint about the robbery of 117 sovereigns of gold, had conspired with two others to execute the crime.

His brother, Bensil, and his friend, Shiju, are the other accused in the case.

Malappuram District Police Chief R Vishwanath told the media that Shivesh had already been accused in four criminal cases, including a POCSO case.

"Police received a photograph of the bike on which the two individuals who robbed the gold were travelling. A civilian who witnessed the incident took the photograph and immediately sent it to the police. This helped the police track down the individuals involved in the crime. Further investigation led the police to uncover the involvement of the complainant in the crime within hours," R Vishwanath said.

The robbery took place late Saturday evening. In his complaint to the police, Shivesh claimed that two unidentified men on a motorbike had chased his vehicle and snatched the gold from him. He told the police that the jewellery store owner had assigned him to transport the gold for sale.

However, the police grew suspicious of his account after finding discrepancies in his statement. Further interrogation revealed his criminal background, including previous charges. As questioning continued, his deception was exposed.

The police stated that the gold robbery was part of a premeditated plan. Shivesh had been working at the jewellery store for the past three months. It is believed that he orchestrated the theft during this time.