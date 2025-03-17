Thiruvananthapuram: On the 36th day of the ASHA workers’ strike, the government issued an order approving one more of their demands by withdrawing the 10 guidelines previously required for receiving honorarium payments. The decision came after ASHA workers staged a blockade at the Secretariat on Monday.



Health Minister Veena George had announced in the Assembly the previous day that the decision to withdraw the guidelines had been made. In addition to demands for increasing the honorarium and providing retirement benefits, the protesters had also called for the removal of these guidelines. The ASHA workers had complained that the complex guidelines resulted in them receiving only a meagre honorarium. The workers said the government’s decision marks a victory for their strike.

In Kerala, ASHA workers currently receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000. However, this payment is linked to the completion of 10 specific tasks, such as running a clinic, preparing ward reports, and conducting community outreach, with each task valued at Rs 700.

ASHA workers take out a rally in front of the Secretariat as part of their ongoing protest. Photo: PTI

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) are community health volunteers working in rural areas under the National Health Mission (NHM). On February 10, the Kerala ASHA Workers’ Association (KAHWA) launched a sit-in protest outside the state secretariat, demanding the release of pending payments, an increase in the monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, and retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh. The protesters also renewed their long-standing demand to recognise ASHA workers as regular government employees.

In addition to the honorarium, ASHAs earn task-based incentives under various national health schemes. The incentive amounts vary depending on the scheme and its implementation in specific wards or areas.