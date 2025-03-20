Thiruvananthapuram: The seige by a swarm of bees, attacking staff and visitors at the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate finally came to an end. The beehives were removed on the third day, putting an end to the turmoil that affected everyone at the office.

There were three large beehives and six smaller ones around the collectorate building. Now all of them are gone, an officer at the collectorate building said on Thursday.

The apian attack, which began on Tuesday afternoon, continued for two days. More than 100 people were injured in the bee attack when the police and bomb squad conducted a search of the building following a fake bomb threat.

As the bomb squad evacuated the building for the search, a swarm attacked people who were coming out of the offices. Video footage showed people running and covering their heads to avoid being stung. Over seven people were admitted to the Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.