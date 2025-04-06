Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will approach the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge the recent amendments to the Waqf Act, following the President's assent. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal will represent the party in court.

IUML General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that when the government pushes bills through its majority, the only democratic path left is judicial review. He added that the party is ready to fight the case with some of the country's top legal experts.

IUML MPs are expected to meet Sibal on Monday to discuss legal formalities and move forward based on his advice.

Kunhalikutty warned that while the Muslim community is currently affected, other communities could also be targeted in the future. He pointed to indirect references already being made about the Christian community's property holdings.

Responding to Vellappally Natesan’s controversial remarks about Malappuram, Kunhalikutty said such statements don’t merit serious attention. “Nobody will support it. This is Kerala, where people firmly reject such divisive rhetoric,” he said, adding that the public has already dismissed the remarks.

He criticised the comments as vile and attention-seeking, and questioned whether someone making such statements should continue as chairman of the Renaissance Committee.

On the Munambam issue, Kunhalikutty said it would be resolved peacefully and extended the party’s support. He reiterated that there is no Muslim-Christian conflict and accused certain groups of trying to politicise the matter. The issue, he said, is well within the Kerala government’s ability to resolve.