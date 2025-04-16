Thrissur: In connection with the Thrissur Pooram festival, the ‘kaalnaattu’ ritual for the Paramekkavu Devaswom’s 100-feet-tall Manikandanal pandal, which is being constructed at the southern Swaraj Round, was held on Wednesday. The ritual commenced after a ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ (land sanctification ceremony) conducted by Karekkatt Raman Namboothiri, the chief priest of the Mekavu temple.

The ‘kaalnaattu’ ritual marks the beginning of the Thrissur Pooram. Pandals will also be set up at Naduvilal and Naykanal for Thiruvambady Devaswom. The ritual for these pandals will be held on April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary G Rajesh said that this year’s Pooram will be more beautiful and grand. He added that efforts are being made to pull back the fireline for fireworks to include more people within the Swaraj Round.

Former minister V S Sunil Kumar said that this year’s fireworks will be more impressive than previous years, and arrangements have been made with the support of the government, the Devaswom Board, and the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multi-story pandal is being constructed by C. Baiju, owner of Edappal Nadham Sound Electricals. The ‘kaalnaattu’ ceremony was also attended by Paramekkavu Devaswom President Dr. B Balagopal, Cochin Devaswom Board President K Ravindran, and other stakeholders. The official Pooram brochure of Paramekkavu was also released during the ceremony.