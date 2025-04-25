Thiruvananthapuram: The Railway has announced changes to several services scheduled for Saturday, due to the ongoing maintenance work between Thiruvalla and Changanassery.

The 66310 MEMU train to Ernakulam, that departs from Kollam at 9:05 pm, has been cancelled.

Several services passing through Kottayam will be rerouted via Alappuzha. The 16319 Bengaluru Humsafar Express departing from Thiruvananthapuram North at 6:05 pm, the 16629 Malabar Express departing from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:40 pm, the 16347 Mangalapuram Express departing from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8:55 pm, and the 16343 Amritha Express departing from Thiruvananthapuram at 8:30 pm are the services that will be rerouted via Alappuzha.

These four services will stop at Harippad, Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha and Cherthala.

The Guruvayur Express, that departs from Madurai on Saturday, will terminate service at Kollam. The Madurai Express, scheduled to depart from Guruvayur on April 27, will depart from Kollam instead.