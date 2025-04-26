Kerala IPS officer Manoj Abraham, currently serving as the Additional Director General of police, Law & Order, has been promoted to the grade of Director General of Police. The General Administration Department issued an order on Saturday declaring the promotion.

Manoj Abraham has been promoted to the vacancy created by the retirement of K Padmakumar IPS on superannuation on April 30. Upon promotion, Abraham has been posted as Director General, Fire and Rescue Services.

The Government has created an ex-cadre post of Director General, Fire and Rescue Services for a period of one year with effect from May 1, 2025. The post has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Manoj Abraham replaced Ajith Kumar as the ADGP (Law & Order) in October 2024. Ajith Kumar was removed as head of Law and Order, following the accusations levelled by former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.