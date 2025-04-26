Thrissur: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a firecracker explosion near the residence of BJP State Vice President Sobha Surendran at Ayyanthole.



According to police, the arrested men are friends of a local youth who lives opposite Sobha’s house and had no malicious intent. Investigators have ruled out any targeted attack on Sobha Surendran’s residence.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Friday when a firecracker was thrown towards the neighbour’s house. The cracker exploded in front of the neighbour’s gate. Sobha Surendran was present at home at the time.

Local residents reported spotting a suspicious vehicle in the area around the time of the explosion. The blast was confirmed to have been caused by a commercially available firecracker. CCTV footage from the locality helped identify the suspects, who are currently being interrogated.