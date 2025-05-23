Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy pre-monsoon showers across Kerala over the next few days, issuing multiple alerts across the state. A yellow alert has been issued in 12 districts - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod - for Thursday.

IMD alerts at a glance:

May 23

Yellow alert: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 24

Orange alert: Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 25

Orange alert: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

May 26

Orange alert: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a yellow alert signals heavy rain ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph in parts of Kottayam and Idukki on Thursday. Light rainfall is likely at isolated places in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, it added.

Rough sea alert

INCOIS has issued a special alert for Kerala’s coastal areas due to high waves and the kallakkadal (rough sea) phenomenon. Waves up to 3.2 metres are expected in parts of Kozhikode and Kannur districts from May 23 evening to May 24 night, with possible sea incursion in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur until 11.30 pm on May 23. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until May 26. Authorities have urged coastal residents to stay alert, avoid beach visits and sea-based activities, and secure fishing vessels and equipment.