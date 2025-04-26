Thodupuzha: A seven-year-old boy tragically died after being hit by a car in Kadavoor in Ernakulam while returning home with his grandmother on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Milan, son of Mathew and Sumi. Milan was a second-standard student at St. Mary’s UP School in Nediyasala near Thodupuzha. He has two brothers, Johns and George.

Milan was returning to his mother’s house in Njarakkadu in Ernakulam after buying medicine when the incident happened. While crossing the road at a zebra crossing, a speeding car struck him, throwing him several meters away. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Kothamangalam, his life could not be saved.

The funeral will be held at 2.30 PM at St. Mary’s Church in Nediyasala on Sunday.