Kottayam: Just hours before attending the commissioning ceremony of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Kovalam MLA M Vincent visited the tomb of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Friday morning. Offering prayers to the late leader, he told the media that Oommen Chandy is the "father of the Vizhinjam Port," as he dared to initiate the project despite facing criticism from the CPM-led opposition. Condemning the LDF government for claiming credit of the project, Vincent noted that Oommen Chandy had completed all formalities for the project and even challenged the legal hurdles by approaching the Supreme Court.

Vincent, who represents Kovalam—the constituency where the port is located—arrived at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally at 5.45 am, where he lit candles and offered prayers at Oommen Chandy’s tomb. He was accompanied by Chandy Oommen MLA, son of the late Congress leader, along with other local Congress leaders. Following the brief homage, Vincent proceeded to Vizhinjam to attend the official function.

Vincent’s visit comes amidst a political storm over who deserves credit for the Vizhinjam project. Speaking on the occasion, Chandy Oommen MLA countered the CPM’s claim that Oommen Chandy merely laid a foundation stone, calling such assertions “a blatant lie.”

“Today marks a historic day. The CPM is afraid even of the memory of Oommen Chandy. That is why they did not invite the Opposition Leader to the commissioning ceremony,” he said.

He emphasised that the government plays a major role in a project until the agreement is signed.

Reiterating Opposition Leader VD Satheesan’s statement, Vincent pointed out the LDF government's lapses in completing rail and road connectivity to the port.

"The state government only plays the role of a facilitator after signing the agreement. Adani Group has successfully implemented the project. However, the state government has yet to complete works under it. No container has crossed the gate of the port yet. Because the state government did not complete the road and rail connectivity works which should have been completed by 2019," he said.

He added that the Pinarayi government failed to establish a fishing harbour and seafood park that was announced during the launch of the port project in Vizhinjam to rehabilitate the fisherfolk.

As the local legislator, M Vincent has been allotted a seat on the dais during the inauguration. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is also among the Congress leaders invited to the event.

Vincent has consistently advocated for the Vizhinjam Port to be named after Oommen Chandy, a demand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed as “wishful thinking by some people.”