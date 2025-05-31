Kerala received 440 per cent excess rainfall since the Southwest monsoon set in over the state on May 24. The monsoon onset in Kerala was recorded 8 days before the normal date this year, marking the earliest arrival of monsoon after 2009, when it arrived on May 23, 2009.

As per the data on cumulative rainfall recorded between May 24 and 31, Kerala received an actual rainfall of 440.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 81.5 mm. Among the districts, the highest cumulative rainfall during this period was received in Kannur, while Palakkad recorded the highest departure, 888 per cent. Normally, Palakkad receives 44 mm of rainfall, but in the past seven days, the district recorded 434.9 mm of rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological department, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Kerala during the next 4-5 days. Strong Westerlies prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep area in the lower tropospheric levels. Under this influence, widespread rainfall activity with Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala from May 31 to June 4.

As per the district rainfall forecast for Kerala, yellow alerts have been issued for four districts on June 1; Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha where isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted. A green alert has been issued for remaining districts on June 1. Monsoon showers have been accompanied by strong, gusty winds in many districts across Kerala, leading to tree falls and disruption of traffic, especially in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.