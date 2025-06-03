Plus-two student reported missing from Piravom
Ernakulam: A Plus Two student was reported missing from Piravom on Monday. Arjun Raghu, son of Raghu from Onakkoor, has been missing since Monday morning.
A student of Pampakuda Government Higher Secondary School, he left home for school and has not returned since, said Pampakuda panchayat president Sreekanth Nandanan. The Piravom police have launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, it was reported that a bus conductor saw the boy near Pepathy on Monday evening, said Sreekanth.
