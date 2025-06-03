Thiruvananthapuram: Several school students sustained injuries after their bus skidded off the road and plunged into a field in nearby Nagaroor on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after the bus had picked up children from their boarding points and was transporting them to a government school. There were 19 children on board at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearby residents promptly rescued the students trapped inside the vehicle and rushed them to a nearby hospital. All 19 have been admitted to the hospital.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the injured children at the primary health centre in Kesavadasapuram. The minister has sought a report on the incident from the district collector, his office said.