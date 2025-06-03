Thrissur: Private bus workers operating on the Thrissur–Kodungallur route launched a flash strike on Tuesday morning, disrupting services. The protest stems from an incident on May 23 near Karuvannur Valiya Palam, where one-way traffic had been temporarily introduced as part of concrete road work on the state highway.

During the diversion, a confrontation occurred when several cars were seen travelling in the wrong direction, leading to an altercation with the staff of a private limited-stop bus named Lakshmi. A local resident, Shihab, intervened in the dispute, which escalated into a clash between him and the bus crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media. Bus workers allegedly re-shared the clip with background music and mass-style dialogues, casting Shihab in a negative light. Following a complaint from Shihab, the Cherpu police registered a case against the bus staff under non-bailable sections.

In protest against the police action, bus workers called the strike and suspended services along the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.