Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued a directive to all local self-government bodies in Kerala, urging them to implement a comprehensive strategy to mobilise land, materials, funds, and services as contributions to support and accelerate development activities. In an official circular, the government clarified that the performance of local bodies in mobilising such contributions will be assessed annually. This parameter will also be included in the criteria for selecting the best-performing local bodies in the state.

The circular, addressed to the presidents and secretaries of all local self-government institutions, calls for exploring all possible avenues for receiving contributions. It highlights that such mobilised resources can significantly enhance facilities in schools, hospitals, anganwadis, Buds schools, and other welfare institutions. Contributions can also support the development of public amenities such as drinking water projects, playgrounds, parks, and more. To facilitate this, local bodies are advised to formulate detailed action plans and conduct awareness campaigns.

The circular outlines various sources from which contributions can be accepted. These include the general public, voluntary organisations, sponsorships, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from business and commercial enterprises, land donations for roads and housing projects and contributions received through hospital management committees, school PTAs, alumni associations, as well as voluntary services from youth and professional services from academic institutions.

To ensure transparency, contributions must be accepted with proper receipts and without involving any intermediaries. The government has also stressed the importance of verifying that all contributions comply with relevant legal frameworks, including the Income Tax Act, the Contract Act, and regulations about foreign contributions.