Kalamassery: As they returned to school after the summer vacation, the first thought that crossed the minds of the students at Rajagiri Higher Secondary School was about a mango tree. Seeing the very same tree, which they had helped transplant during the peak of summer, now standing tall with lush, green leaves, filled them with a deep sense of pride.

Once viewed as an obstacle to the construction of a new bus waiting shed on the National Highway, this mango tree has now become a symbol of environmental stewardship. The tree, originally planted near the Kalamassery Kochi Metro station as part of the National Highway beautification programme, was set to be removed in connection with the project. But students, teachers, and PTA members from the school’s Global School Programme stepped in as protectors.

With the support of school principal Fr Tomy Kochelenjikkal, the students carefully uprooted the tree using an excavator. It was then lifted by crane and relocated to a new site identified near the Aryas Junction. Over the summer, they ensured it was watered regularly, making special arrangements to keep it alive through the heat.