Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Krishnakumar and his daughter and businesswoman Diya Krishna have filed an anticipatory bail with the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court in an abduction case filed against them.

The case was filed by the three women employees of the imitation jewellery showroom owned by Diya. In the complaint, the trio claimed that they were abducted on the pretext of resolving a financial report. They also claimed that the accused threatened them and extorted money from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They filed the case with the Museum Police. The court will hear the bail plea on Friday.

In an FIR filed on June 3, Diya alleged that the former employees of her imitation jewellery store ‘Oh By Ozy’, located near Christ Nagar School, Kowdiar—Vineetha, Divya, Radhakumar, and Vineetha’s husband Adarsh—allegedly diverted customer payments from July 2024 by replacing the firm's official QR code with their personal GPay QR codes and cheated her out of Rs 69 lakh.