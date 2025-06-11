Kochi: The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to Congress leader and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, in response to a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha from the Wayanad constituency in the November 2024 bypoll.

According to a PTI report, Justice K Babu passed the order on a plea filed by BJP candidate Navya Haridas, who contested against Vadra in the bypoll. Haridas alleged that Vadra failed to fully disclose the assets owned by her and her family in her nomination papers and accused her of submitting false information. This act, she claimed, constitutes a corrupt practice and violates the Model Code of Conduct. The petition seeks to annul Priyanka Gandhi's election, alleging she suppressed information to mislead voters and manipulate their decision-making.

Haridas, who came third in the election with 1,09,939 votes, confirmed to PTI that the High Court had admitted her petition and served notice to Vadra, asking her to file a response. The case is scheduled for its next hearing in August.

In the Wayanad bypoll held on November 13, 2024, Priyanka Gandhi secured a landslide victory, marking her electoral debut with 6,22,338 votes.