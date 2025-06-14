Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala over the next five days.

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Sunday in the Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Various districts of Kerala experienced widespread rains and strong winds on Saturday, causing isolated incidents of tree uprooting and damage to houses.

The IMD on Saturday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in five districts of the state—Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—and sounded a red alert there.

According to the latest update of the IMD, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts were placed under an orange alert, while a yellow alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.