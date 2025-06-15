Malappuram: When Amina lost her gold chain 25 years ago, it was valued at around ₹25,000. Today, it's worth many times more, and yet, it was returned to her, completely intact and without the slightest damage.

The 4.5-sovereign chain, which had gone missing at the Pilapparambu quarry near the Kallarakunnu Colony at the Ramapuram School junction, was recently recovered by workers under the Employment Guarantee Scheme during a cleanup operation at the old quarry. Upon inquiry, they learned that the chain belonged to Amina, wife of Machingal Muhammad, a local resident.

Amina had lost the chain while doing laundry at the washing ghat inside the quarry. She searched tirelessly for several days, offering prayers and seeking help, but all efforts were in vain until now.

Amina and her family are overjoyed to have the chain back after all these years, thanks to the honesty and goodwill of the Employment Guarantee workers.