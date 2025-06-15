Idukki: A case initially believed to be a wild elephant attack has now taken a turn towards suspected murder, following doubts raised by the Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

On the night of the incident, DFO N Rajesh informed the police that the injuries on Sita’s body did not match those typically seen in elephant attacks. He noted that the number of fractures and the nature of the wounds raised serious suspicion.

A forensic surgeon who conducted the post-mortem examination also found signs of a brutal assault. The body had multiple broken ribs, head and chest injuries, and indications of having been dragged. There were also marks on her arms and bite marks on her tongue, suggesting extreme physical violence.

The police are awaiting the official post-mortem report before proceeding with further action. Peermade DySP Vishal Johnson said that Binu is under police surveillance and will be questioned once the report is received.

It was Binu who first claimed that his wife had been killed by an elephant. He said the incident happened on Thursday while the family was inside the forest gathering produce. According to Binu and the children, an elephant attacked Sita near Meenmutty and they informed relatives by phone. Locals and forest officials rushed to the scene and transported Sita to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Binu’s statement detailed that a lone elephant suddenly emerged from the brush and attacked Sita, who was walking ahead of him. He claimed the elephant flung him away with its trunk when he tried to intervene. The children, he said, were trailing behind. He added that he and the children later carried Sita’s body out of the forest.