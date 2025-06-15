Malakkara: Pathanamthitta is all set to host an international-level shooting range aimed at training sharpshooters to hit their mark with precision. The facility, part of a multi-sports centre being developed by the Pathanamthitta District Rifle Association at Malakkara, is nearing completion.

Estimated to cost ₹8 crore, the project aspires to produce world-class shooting talents from the district. The centre will house Kerala’s largest shooting range, complete with trap and skeet ranges, a 10-metre indoor range and outdoor ranges of 25 and 50 metres each. The club will also offer facilities for hosting national and international shooting competitions.

Notably, this will be the only facility in the state where athletes can practice trap and skeet shooting. Training will be available for children from the age of 12, with up to 30 participants able to train at a time. Coaching will be provided in 10-metre air rifle and air pistol shooting.

According to Dr K S Jagan Mohan, secretary of the Rifle Club, additional activities such as scuba diving and kayaking will be conducted in a pool being constructed nearby. Training will also be provided for other sports events, including volleyball, basketball, and badminton.

The sports complex will feature a swimming pool, open-air auditorium and cottages, making it a full-fledged training and recreation facility.

The Pathanamthitta District Rifle Club was established in 2020. Minister Saji Cherian laid the foundation stone for the current project in 2023, and Minister Veena George inaugurated the Club Hall. The District Collector serves as the club's president, while the District Police Chief is its senior vice president.

A core team oversees the project, including former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson, Fr Abraham Mulamoottil, Fr Sijo Pandappallil, Mathews K Jacob, T E Varghese, George B Varghese, Lesli Philip and Roy Mathew.

Club office-bearers have stated that the construction will be completed soon, and operations are expected to begin shortly.