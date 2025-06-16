Farmer killed by electric trap set for wild boars in Alappuzha
Alappuzha: A farmer died after being electrocuted by an electric trap set for wild boars near Thamarakulam here on Monday. The deceased is identified as Thamarakulam native Shivankutty K Pillai (65).
The incident happened around 7:30 am while he was on his way to his agricultural land. It is not immediately known who set up the trap, said Puthanchantha ward member Deepa.
She added that wild boar attacks have become a persistent issue in the area. The farmer’s body has been shifted to a private hospital in Nooranad.
Police are investigating the issue while KSEB officials are also at the spot.
(To be updated)
