Kochi: The unauthorised deployment of aerial vehicles, including drones, has been banned within five km of the Cochin International Airport. In the red zone, the use of microlight aircraft, aero-models, paragliders, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), drones, powered hang gliders, laser rays, and hot air balloons has also been banned.

District Collector NSK Umesh, who is also the district magistrate, issued the order based on reports from the airport director and Ernakulam rural police chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports highlighted that the unauthorised use of aerial vehicles could endanger the safety of aeroplanes. It was reported that flying such devices near the runway and over the gliding path could cause serious threats to safety.

The collector issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with the intention to ensure safe landing, take-off and flight of aircraft. The authorities have urged the people to alert the nearby police station if they notice such activities.