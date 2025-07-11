A case has been registered against a senior Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Vanchiyoor police station in Thiruvananthapuram over the disappearance of evidence in a 2018 narcotics case. The accused, Biju Kumar, has been booked under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The missing items—115 ml of hashish and 500 ml of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide)—were seized on April 17, 2018, by the Kazhakkuttam police from Mohammed Merajuddin, a native of Kadavanthra, Ernakulam. Merajuddin was apprehended near the Kazhakuttam village road while allegedly in possession of the substances, intended for sale. He was charged under Sections 22(c), 29, and 20(b)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The case was heard by the Additional Sessions Court-I, Vanchiyoor.

The disappearance of the evidence came to light when the court clerk informed that the police had not submitted the material. According to the newly registered FIR at the Vanchiyoor station, the court had earlier sent the seized substances to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. The lab director returned the material on July 11, 2018, but it has been untraceable since then.

The FIR suspects that the officer deliberately caused the disappearance, thereby hindering the court proceedings and creating a situation that could benefit the accused.