Kannur: In an apparent case of murder followed by suicide, a woman was found dead inside a lodge at Parassinikkadavu, while the man who had checked in with her was later found hanging at a boat jetty at Matool in Pazhayangadi.

Taliparamba police have registered a case of murder, while Pazhayangadi police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The deceased have been identified as K V Seema (50), a widow and mother of two, and Vijayan K P (47), a fisherman, married and the father of two daughters. Both were neighbours and residents of Ayyoth near Cherukunnu.

According to the police, the two had checked into the same lodge on earlier occasions. On Wednesday, February 4, they checked in again. When they failed to check out by evening, unlike on previous occasions, the lodge staff alerted the Taliparamba police. Officers broke open the room and found Seema dead inside.

Taliparamba Station House Officer Inspector Babu Mon P said an accidental death had been ruled out. There are clear signs of violence and intent to kill, he said. Slap marks were visible on her face, and signs of strangulation were found on her neck.

Police immediately went to Vijayan's house that night, but he was not found. His mobile phone was switched off. On Thursday morning, Vijayan was found dead, hanging from a tree at the Matool boat jetty, about six kilometres from his home by road, but barely a kilometre away across the Kuppam river.

Sunil Kumar V, a former Kannapuram panchayat member from Ayyoth ward who knew both, said Vijayan had two daughters, one married and the other's marriage close to being finalised.

He said Seema was a native of Muttil, 5km from Ayyoth, in Cherukunnu panchayat. "Her father is a good friend of mine, and I used to go to his house often. She married and came to Ayyoth around 25 years ago," he said.

But her husband had suffered a stroke and remained bedridden before his death two years ago. After his death, Seema moved back to her father's house at Muttil. However, she continued to be associated with the rural employment guarantee scheme in Ayyoth. "Even the day before yesterday, she was here for work," said Sunil Kumar.

Seema's younger daughter is a school student, while her elder son is pursuing higher studies outside the district.

Referring to information he had heard after the two deaths, Sunil Kumar said Seema had reportedly lent money to Vijayan and had recently asked for its return.

Inspector Babu Mon, however, said it was too early to arrive at a motive. "We have only begun recording statements from people who knew them," he said.