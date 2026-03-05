Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-613 result today 05/03/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PJ 855885 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-613 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
What you should read next
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PJ 855885
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PD 580743
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PL 595642
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0369, 1687, 2568, 3061, 3076, 4392, 4499, 5371, 5541, 5696, 6151, 6362, 8005, 8148, 8440, 8625, 8924, 9110, 9960
What you should read next
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0120, 0337, 0589, 3766 4276, 4665
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0591, 0726, 1594, 2709, 3038, 3207, 3896, 3989, 4780, 4900, 6052, 6058, 6115, 6622, 6981, 7003, 7211, 7294, 7788, 7836, 7870, 8540, 8747, 9757, 9826
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0080, 0347, 0391, 0553, 0706, 0710, 0737, 0757, 1192, 1268, 1505, 1571, 2041, 2046, 2057, 2117, 2152, 2314, 2406, 2482, 2503, 2730, 2886, 2928, 2931, 2942, 3044, 3160, 3726, 4014, 4345, 4459, 4531, 4573, 4596, 4706, 4755, 4824, 5093, 5451, 5651, 5734, 5747, 5778, 5939, 6195, 6320, 6334, 6472, 6637, 6715, 6834, 6853, 7087, 7116, 7238, 7588, 7619, 7650, 7675, 7957, 8041, 8249, 8306, 8604, 8902, 9006, 9045, 9056, 9064, 9285, 9293, 9629, 9703, 9896, 9958
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0142, 0344, 0378, 0476, 0698, 0777, 0781, 1052, 1137, 1312, 1409, 1580, 1680, 1729, 1786, 1920, 1999, 2040, 2137, 2580, 2595, 2622, 2706, 2792, 2952, 2997, 3197, 3329, 3387, 3539, 3650, 3723, 3785, 3916, 3920, 4400, 4401, 4465, 4511, 4724, 4994, 5122, 5216, 5238, 5283, 5514, 5645, 5666, 5711, 5766, 6047, 6135, 6161, 6604, 6613, 6636, 6655, 6667, 6806, 6867, 7047, 7053, 7098, 7437, 7573, 7580, 7656, 7666, 7962, 8011, 8097, 8136, 8221, 8278, 8347, 8503, 8762, 9177, 9183, 9408, 9532, 9537, 9538, 9689
What you should read next
Ninth prize: ₹100
0149, 0211, 0266, 0346, 0496, 0504, 0580, 0584, 0647, 0657, 0783, 0840, 0872, 0898, 0928, 1107, 1133, 1199, 1233, 1283, 1292, 1328, 1341, 1422, 1495, 1542, 1569, 1639, 1652, 1741, 1748, 1827, 1842, 1873, 1981, 2019, 2102, 2136, 2297, 2321, 2389, 2409, 2430, 2465, 2491, 2519, 2549, 2553, 2603, 2775, 2832, 2872, 2888, 2906, 3011, 3123, 3250, 3320, 3396, 3540, 3549, 3593, 3649, 3834, 3874, 3942, 4067, 4155, 4184, 4251, 4268, 4347, 4417, 4437, 4440, 4441, 4556, 4654, 4708, 4778, 4782, 4791, 4858, 4906, 4947, 5010, 5085, 5147, 5241, 5497, 5523, 5537, 5629, 5642, 5763, 5815, 5844, 6017, 6018, 6023, 6066, 6081, 6090, 6111, 6150, 6185, 6316, 6422, 6526, 6582, 6751, 6803, 6858, 6877, 6925, 6970, 7164, 7181, 7232, 7261, 7298, 7309, 7327, 7334, 7461, 7692, 7993, 8113, 8234, 8304, 8318, 8504, 8522, 8541, 8593, 8605, 8606, 8671, 8718, 8756, 8799, 8840, 8860, 8920, 9048, 9078, 9130, 9359 9428, 9468, 9498, 9674, 9725, 9828, 9839, 9872
What you should read next
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-42 result 04.03.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
What you should read next
-
-
-
1 HOUR 5 MINUTES AGO
CPM expels former MLA P K Sasi from party
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.