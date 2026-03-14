Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is experiencing the warmest days of the year, with the maximum temperature in several districts reaching 37°C on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts — Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 37°C at isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Thrissur on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to record a maximum temperature of 36°C.

The Met Department also noted that hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to continue in these districts, except in hilly regions, on Saturday.

According to the IMD advisory, a yellow alert is issued when heatwave-like conditions prevail at isolated places for two days. The alert aims to warn people to take precautions to avoid health issues such as sunstroke and dehydration.

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The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public advisory asking people to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities between 11 am and 3 pm.

The instructions are as follows:

Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.

Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.

Take rest under the shade during travel.

Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.

Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.

Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.

Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.

Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.

Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.

Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.

Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.

Provide water for animals and birds.

Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.

Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.

Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.

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Rain likely in isolated places

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the state on March 16 and 17. It also predicted light rainfall in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts by 6 pm on Saturday.

Kallakkadal warning sounded

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted the possibility of tidal wave surges under the influence of the ‘Kallakkadal’ phenomenon along the coasts from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam till March 16.

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According to the alert, waves may rise between 0.9 metre and 1.0 metre during this period.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to exercise extreme caution. Coastal residents have also been asked to move to safer places if directed by authorities.