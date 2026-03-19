Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph predicts that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will secure at least 100 seats in the upcoming elections. He also assesses that several issues, ranging from the Sabarimala gold case to the K-Rail protests, will influence the election outcome this time. Excerpts from his interaction with Malayala Manorama’s editorial board members in Thodupuzha.

Q: How would you assess the UDF’s prospects, and what key issues do you believe could shape voter sentiment in the upcoming elections?

A: The second Pinarayi government has been a complete failure. The court has been convinced that there was a gold theft at Sabarimala, and it has also come to light that the Devaswom Board had a role in it, which has unsettled CPM leaders. The price rise and the shortage of essential commodities at Supplyco are severely affecting ordinary people. The government has also created unnecessary issues, including those related to K-Rail. Apart from the projects initiated during the Oommen Chandy government, little new has been implemented. Given the enthusiastic reception the Leader of the Opposition has received across the state during his tour, the UDF now stands a chance of winning more than 100 seats.

Q: Hasn’t the Kerala Congress received two fewer seats compared to the previous election?

A: We had to give up the Idukki and Ettumanoor seats to the Congress, and this arrangement applies only for this election. To be honest, it was a difficult decision, and we had expressed our protest over relinquishing the seats. However, some compromises are inevitable. What matters most is ensuring that the UDF comes to power.

Q: Is the Kerala Congress witnessing a generational shift, with you stepping aside to field your son Apu in Thodupuzha?

A: I have stepped aside due to health reasons. Although Congress and League leaders urged me to contest, I decided against it. A new generation must step forward to assume electoral responsibilities. They can create more employment opportunities and bring innovative approaches to sectors such as value-added agricultural products and tourism projects.

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Q: Was your decision to step aside influenced in any way by criticism over your age, including on social media?

A: I did not give any weight to such criticisms. I made the decision to field my son, Apu, independently. Apu learns quickly and handles responsibilities effectively. He has also served as the state president of the IT wing. The seat was allotted purely on merit.

Q: After such a long tenure in the Assembly, are there any projects you feel you were unable to complete?

A: Over the past two terms, there has been an issue with the sanctioning of the funds I sought. One of my key goals was to develop Malankara as a tourism hub. I had also envisioned building a stadium in Thodupuzha, and I hope to see these projects carried forward through Apu. While I will offer guidance, I will not interfere in administrative matters. The North–East six-lane express highway was one of my major dreams, and I remain hopeful that this project, which can significantly boost Kerala’s overall development, will eventually be realised.

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Q: Jose K Mani maintains that the 2010 merger of the Kerala Congress factions resulted in losses. What is your response to that?

A: I resigned from the Cabinet in 2010 to be part of that merger, so by that measure, I too faced a loss. During K M Mani’s time, there were no issues. I never attached much importance to discussions about Kerala Congress (M) joining the UDF. That matter is behind us now. At present, there are no leaders in Kerala Congress (M) with whom we can engage.

Q: How do you view the unusual disputes within the CPM over seat-sharing?

A: As V D Satheesan has pointed out, even genuine communists will think differently this time and vote for the UDF. These issues are only a prelude to that shift. I do not have many close friends in the ruling front.

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Q: What are the promises of Kerala Congress in its manifesto?

A: We will raise the support price of rubber to ₹250. Unconditional land titles will be distributed in the hilly regions of Idukki. We will also formulate projects that make maximum use of artificial intelligence.

Q: How many seats do you expect Kerala Congress to win, and how is the campaign progressing?

A: We have a strong chance of winning all eight seats. Candidates have been selected solely on the basis of winnability. I will visit all constituencies wherever possible and personally meet voters. We followed the same approach during the local body elections as well.