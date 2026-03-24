The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-512 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SG 362618

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SG 543229

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SA 376560

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0426, 1239, 2082, 2149, 2895 3023, 3433, 3561, 3691, 4151 4158, 4161, 5023, 5203, 6519 6693, 7768, 8379, 9513

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1504, 2273, 3927, 5772 8206, 9369

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0297, 0942, 2438, 2452, 2578, 3216, 3235, 3593, 4197, 4335, 4657, 4704, 5039, 5206, 6128, 6608, 6788, 6845, 7530, 8402, 8627, 8926, 9276, 9376, 9994

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0007, 0029, 0236, 0255, 0554, 0585, 0685 0819, 0881, 1091, 1220, 1252, 1259, 2229 2343, 2370, 2389, 2577, 2613, 2659, 2788 2937, 2996, 3127, 3311, 3397, 3525, 3560 3785, 3869, 4066, 4342, 4355, 4463, 4477 4540, 4766, 4821, 4857, 5078, 5328, 5787 5791, 5892, 6076, 6196, 6263, 6317, 6327 6412, 6417, 6883, 7311, 7466, 7599, 7866 8053, 8088, 8092, 8223, 8243, 8319, 8335 8372, 8426, 8552, 8843, 8882, 9061, 9171 9286, 9440, 9511, 9657, 9724, 9861

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)

0013, 0141, 0634, 0656, 0659, 0708, 0734, 0871, 0900, 1060, 1283, 1369, 1543, 1567, 1621, 2035, 2446, 2600, 2622, 2792, 2845, 2939, 3073, 3083, 3094, 3112, 3114, 3129, 3346, 3381, 3389, 3401, 3545, 3769, 3837, 3980, 4226, 4309, 4559, 4659, 4775, 4809, 4814, 4853, 4863, 5042, 5146, 5200, 5435, 5611, 5621, 5633, 5778, 5985, 6029, 6174, 6231, 6377, 6616, 6803, 6810, 6920, 6932, 7053, 7173, 7245, 7329, 7360, 7361, 7787, 7995, 8072, 8104, 8188, 8235, 8242, 8309, 8393, 8469, 8754, 8774, 8916, 8951, 9077, 9268, 9321, 9322, 9397, 9797, 9953

Ninth prize: ₹100

0102, 0142, 0205, 0299, 0303, 0403, 0507, 0686, 0736, 0830, 0837, 0890, 1046, 1055, 1121, 1171, 1172, 1196, 1197, 1219, 1267, 1273, 1295, 1376, 1518, 1569, 1578, 1833, 1882, 2066, 2187, 2204, 2205, 2206, 2208, 2245, 2352, 2365, 2483, 2543, 2610, 2616, 2687, 2708, 2744, 2826, 2850, 2868, 2882, 2927, 3020, 3121, 3174, 3283, 3299, 3377, 3510, 3594, 3598, 3599, 3661, 3665, 3688, 3724, 3855, 3892, 3919, 3974, 3987, 4001, 4097, 4117, 4132, 4196, 4265, 4302, 4547, 4563, 4636, 4663, 4794, 4877, 4892, 4997, 5047, 5051, 5111, 5184, 5185, 5230, 5266, 5586, 5600, 5758, 5854, 6049, 6182, 6185, 6294, 6527, 6597, 6647, 6717, 6739, 6895, 7090, 7200, 7239, 7433, 7500, 7585, 7617, 7638, 7686, 7759, 7971, 8008, 8114, 8127, 8225, 8313, 8321, 8351, 8395, 8572, 8586, 8618, 8709, 8746, 8766, 8799, 8827, 8930, 9069, 9140, 9185, 9208, 9217, 9244, 9315, 9325, 9423, 9498, 9604, 9620, 9685, 9696, 9721, 9896, 9912

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.