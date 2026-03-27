Malappuram: Renowned Sopana Sangeetham artist Njeralath Harigovindan joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday. He formally accepted party membership from state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad.

The event was attended by senior Muslim League leaders, including KNA Khader. Speaking after joining the party, Harigovindan said he was drawn to the IUML’s ideology of “universal humanity.”

“There are increasing attempts from various quarters to divide people in the name of religion and caste. At such a time, it becomes the responsibility of artists to stand against such divisive tendencies,” he said.

He also announced that he would actively participate in the United Democratic Front (UDF) election campaign programmes across Kerala.

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Sopana Sangeetham, once confined to temple rituals, was brought to a wider audience by Harigovindan’s father, Njeralathu Ramapothuval. Carrying forward this legacy, Harigovindan has further popularised the art form by performing on nearly 5,000 stages in India and abroad.

A recipient of multiple honours, including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award, Harigovindan has also authored three books related to the arts.