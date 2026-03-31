After losing nearly ₹15 lakh in a visa scam four years ago, Ernakulam native Eldho George briefly contemplated ending his life. As the sole breadwinner under severe financial strain, the loss was devastating. He, however, fought back—documenting his journey, building a presence as a content creator, and stepping into public life. Today, the 29-year-old is among a growing number of digital influencers contesting the Kerala Assembly elections. He contests from Perumbavoor, his home turf.

For Eldho, the turning point was not just the scam but the struggle that followed while navigating government systems. Pathanamthitta-based content creator Aju Alex, contesting from Thiruvalla, echoes a similar frustration. He says inefficiency and corruption in governance pushed him to enter the electoral fray. Both are independent candidates, arguing that effective administration and development do not require the support of a political party. Their campaigns blend conventional outreach with a strong focus on social media.

“I wanted to reach a level where I could be part of the law-making process. That’s why I skipped local body elections,” says Eldho. Having lost his father at the age of 10, he took up multiple jobs—from catering and loading work to food delivery and construction—while continuing his studies. An MBA graduate, he worked briefly in Bengaluru before returning to Kerala and investing his savings, along with borrowed money, in a study-abroad visa through a private agency. The application was rejected, and he later realised he had been defrauded.

“I struggled with depression before filing a complaint with the Kerala State Youth Commission. Even after two years, there has been no resolution,” he says. He later began sharing his experience online, connecting with others who had faced similar scams. Over time, his content expanded to financial literacy, eventually leading to the launch of ‘Finance School India’, an online educational platform (now a team of 18) that focuses on financial literacy and money management for children. He also conducts motivational sessions.

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“If elected, my priority will be to regulate and monitor study-abroad agencies so that no one else faces what I did,” Eldho says. Alongside social media outreach, Eldho is also meeting voters directly. He is contesting against LDF’s Basil Paul, UDF’s Manoj Moothedan and NDA’s Jiby Varghese Pathickal.

In contrast, Aju Alex, 43, popularly known as ‘Chekuthan’ online, plans a fully digital campaign. “Why disturb people in the name of elections? Let them watch what candidates have to say from the comfort of their homes,” he says. His campaign relies on daily vlogs and live sessions, with loudspeaker announcements informing voters about broadcast timings.

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A former administrative employee in Kuwait, Aju, returned to Kerala a few years ago and turned to content creation. Known for his outspoken criticism of religion and film personalities, he has faced backlash, including arrest over alleged derogatory remarks against Mohanlal, after the veteran Malayalam actor visited the landslide-hit regions of Wayanad in an Army uniform.

“Some may disagree with me, but they will understand the message I’m trying to convey,” he says. Aju, who has never voted before, says, “I never felt the need to cast my vote for these politicians. Those in power are all corrupt.” He is contesting against LDF’s Mathew T Thomas, UDF’s Adv Varghese Mammen and NDA’s Anoop Antony Joseph.

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Aju argues that the system—not individuals—needs reform. “Services should be streamlined and delivered online, without forcing people to chase officials. Governance must be transparent, and accountability should be built into the system. Only the system should matter, not the individuals who handle it or hold power,” he says. He also plans to expand his outreach through service-oriented digital platforms and a mobile application.

Beyond independents, few other content creators are contesting under political banners this time. Bigg Boss fame Dr Robin Radhakrishnan is the NDA candidate in Kundara, while Akhil Marar, also a Bigg Boss winner, is contesting from Thrikkakkara with Twenty20, now aligned with the NDA. The NDA has also fielded 25-year-old social media influencer and former teacher Athira D Nair in Ettumanoor. In an earlier interaction with Onmanorama, she said that her Gen Z perspective helps her better understand youth concerns.

In the local body elections held in 2025, social media influencers had entered the fray. Athul Krishna, a popular vlogger, won from Korechal ward in Thrissur's Mattathur panchayat. He took on the CPM-led panchayat after the local body had shut down his business venture. His frequent vlogs on official apathy found resonance with the public. The defection of eight Congress members to the BJP in Mattathur panchayat after the election became a contentious topic in the state's political realm. The CPM continues to flag Mattathur episode to defend Congress's allegations of CJP alliance in the ongoing poll campaign.