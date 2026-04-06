Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have completed all security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Assembly elections, which will take place on April 9, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

The entire state has been divided into special security zones, with forces deployed under the leadership of senior officers. Police stations across the state have been reorganised into 154 election subdivisions, with district police chiefs overseeing the security arrangements.

A total of 76,203 police personnel, including 28,209 Special Police Officers, have been deployed to secure 30,471 polling booths across the state. This includes 2,500 critical polling stations identified as sensitive.

In addition to the local police, personnel from special units, battalions and other departments have been assigned for election duty. As part of the arrangements, 140 companies of central forces and 20 companies of Tamil Nadu Police have also been deployed in Kerala.

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The Kerala Police said all preparations and precautionary measures have been completed to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

All campaign activities in the state will end at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 7, ahead of polling. To ensure free and fair elections, the election commission will enforce strict restrictions during the 48-hour “silence period” leading up to the close of voting.