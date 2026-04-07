On a sun-kissed beach, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari groove along with youths to rap music. The video has been produced by the Election Commission to encourage young voters to cast their votes in the assembly elections. The Gen Z vote song was choreographed by a 22-year-old journalism student, Manasa RB from Kollam. The video has since drawn wide appreciation within and outside Kerala and is being widely shared on social media.

She was told to plan the steps on just two days’ notice. The request came from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, and she initially designed the routine for student performers. Only later did she learn that top bureaucrats would be part of the video.

“I was really shocked. I was preparing for my final semester internal exams, and it was just two days before the shoot. I never expected I would be choreographing the CEO and the district collector,” said Manasa, a second-year Journalism and Mass Communication student at Kerala University’s Kariavattom campus. “I was worried at first, but everything changed when we met for a rehearsal a day before the shoot.”

A self-taught dancer, Manasa has been passionate about dance since childhood, especially western styles, and often performed on school stages. “The turning point came during my graduation at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. I began getting recognised and started choreographing for various events,” she said.

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She was recommended for the project by her friend Anagha from the CEO’s digital team. Initially informed that interns would feature in the video, Manasa prepared the choreography and shared a demo. It was then that Thiruvananthapuram Assistant Collector Dr Sivasakthivel IAS told her that the CEO and the district collector would also join, asking her to slightly soften the steps.

Despite the initial surprise, Manasa said the team’s support put her at ease. “Everyone was very cordial and welcoming during the rehearsal. They made me feel comfortable. It was a great experience to see people in such positions learning dance from a 22-year-old,” she said.

Manasa during a dance performance. Photo: Special Arrangement.

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Knowing that Anu Kumari had prior experience in dance, Manasa added a brief classical segment to the routine. “I wasn’t sure how it would blend with the rap song, but it worked well,” she said. Despite their demanding schedules, both officials remained energetic and cooperative throughout the shoot. She also recalled an outdoor sequence where the collector performed barefoot on a hot surface after water was poured to cool it. “Rathan sir was equally supportive,” she added.

Manasa took up the project at a time when her parents had advised her to step away from dance due to a health condition. “When they understood the importance of the opportunity, they supported me. After the video was released, everyone was very happy,” she said.

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The video was shot at KTDC’s Samudra in Kovalam on April 2. “We started early, around 6.30 am, considering the officials' tight schedules, and wrapped up by 10.30 am,” said P G Prabodh, CEO of Bridging Dots and communication strategist for the CEO’s office, who also directed the video. “The entire production took three days.”

According to Prabodh, the idea originated from Rathan Kelkar. The song - part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme - was originally released in Kochi by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “We had conducted reel competitions and other outreach activities along with it. Later, we thought of producing a video from our side as well. Due to time constraints, we used only a portion of the song,” Kelkar said.

A screengrab from the video. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Describing the experience as memorable, Kelkar said, “I enjoy dancing, but usually only in limited social settings. This was a warm experience made possible by the team spirit. Even colleagues from outside Kerala reached out after seeing the video.”

He added that the initiative aims to encourage greater participation among young voters. “Kerala has around 30 lakh voters in the 18–30 age group. A survey among 11,000–12,000 students showed that many feel their vote does not matter or that the process is not important,” he said. To address this, the Election Commission has been focusing on digital engagement strategies, including games, online quizzes and creative campaigns. The state has over 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19, according to the ECI data.

Kelkar also acknowledged the team behind the project, including Election Department Under Secretary Sarin S S KAS, BLO Sathyabhama, and team members Anagha Sajikumar, Devika Anil, Deepa L, Aneesh M S, Abhijith and Ashwin.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.