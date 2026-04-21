Alappuzha: Amid growing concerns over pollution, authorities have launched inspections of houseboats in the Vembanad Lake to ensure compliance with waste management norms.

As part of it, the Ports Department on Monday launched inspections to ascertain whether houseboats are operating in the lake without valid pollution control systems and certification. The drive follows a High Court order directing that houseboats which fail to properly treat their waste must not operate in the Vembanad Lake after April 19.

The inspection team found one houseboat without valid documents and shifted it to a yard. Officials said the process took considerable time, which prevented further inspections of other boats.

Meanwhile, houseboat owners alleged that the tightening of pollution control measures was triggered by an error in the affidavit submitted by the Maritime Board to the court. They have also sought adequate time for the older vessels to install proper pollution control systems, in addition to a government-level mechanism for treating sewage from toilets and wastewater from kitchens on houseboats.

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According to Josna Philip, Assistant Professor at Carmel Engineering College, Punnapra, who has studied pollution in Alappuzha’s backwaters, both the Vembanad Lake and Punnamada Lake are heading towards ecological degradation. She noted that the number of houseboats currently operating exceeds the carrying capacity of the lake itself. The discharge of untreated waste from these vessels has even altered the colour of the backwaters.

Houseboat sector adopts own sewage treatment solution

The All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association and the Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation have jointly introduced a system to treat not only toilet waste but also wastewater from kitchens and other sources generated on houseboats. The bio-digestive system, developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is currently under trial on select vessels.

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If the pilot project proves successful, the associations have sought a six-month window from the Pollution Control Board to extend the system to more boats. According to All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association State President V. Vinod, the Board has already granted in-principle approval for the proposal.

Meanwhile, the Houseboat Owners Federation is also setting up a new STP plant in the C Block area. Once operational, it will offer a facility for the treatment of sewage generated from houseboats.