The Manorama News–C Voter exit poll for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 indicates that the LDF is likely to retain its advantage in Thrissur district, though the UDF appears to be closing the gap.

According to the projections, the LDF is expected to win between 9 and 11 seats in the district, while the UDF could secure 2 to 4 seats. The NDA is unlikely to open its account. In terms of vote share, the LDF is projected at 39%, followed closely by the UDF at 37%, while the NDA may secure around 19%, pointing to a competitive contest despite the Left’s lead.

Thrissur, one of the key battlegrounds in the district, is expected to witness a close fight. The exit poll suggests a narrow lead for Rajan J Pallan of the UDF in the constituency ahead of BJP’s Padmaja Venugopal.

The district comprises 13 constituencies: Chelakkara, Kunnamkulam, Guruvayur, Manalur, Wadakkanchery, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika, Kaipamangalam, Irinjalakuda, Puthukkad, Chalakudy and Kodungallur.

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In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF had dominated Thrissur, winning 12 out of 13 seats, while the UDF managed just one. Key winners from that election included K Rajan (Ollur), R Bindu (Irinjalakuda), A C Moideen (Kunnamkulam) and T J Saneesh Kumar (Chalakudy).

The latest projections suggest that while the LDF continues to hold the upper hand in Thrissur, the narrowing vote share gap signals a more competitive electoral battle in 2026.