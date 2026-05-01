Karthu Anil Chandran Geethambili, a native of Alappuzha, has bagged the prestigious Clarendon Scholarship at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, worth around ₹1.8 crore. An avid reader since childhood, Karthu always dreamed big. Fondly known as Karthu among friends and family, she said that achieving one’s dreams requires consistent effort.

The Clarendon Fund is one of the most prestigious fully funded graduate scholarship programmes at Oxford, open to all nationalities. Every year, around 200 Clarendon Scholarships are awarded to students across the globe. Students do not need to apply separately; it is automatically considered when applying for a Master’s or PhD programme at Oxford.

From a young age, Karthu’s parents encouraged her and her brother Rishi to read the newspaper daily and write down what they understood—a habit she continues even today. “Both my parents constantly encouraged us to read and ensured we had access to books and learning opportunities,” she said.

Karthu Anil Chandran Geethambili. Photo: Special Arrangement

She also emphasised the importance of staying connected to global issues, especially those affecting marginalised communities. “In a world where women, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities continue to face discrimination, we must learn to question and rethink many inherited ideas,” she said.

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On a practical level, she highlighted that for students pursuing social sciences and aiming for a PhD, a strong research proposal is crucial. A well-crafted proposal, along with a supportive statement from a potential supervisor, can significantly strengthen an application. She also advised students to stay in touch with professors, seek guidance, and refine their proposals.

Born in Thrikkunnappuzha, Alappuzha, Kerala, to NRI parents Mangalam Valiyakattil Anil Chandran and Geethambili, Karthu completed her early schooling in Dubai. She later secured admission to the rural campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Tuljapur for her Bachelor’s in Social Sciences.

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She has a brother Rishi, an engineering student at Chennai. "My family has always been my strongest support system, Karthu said. I feel incredibly privileged and grateful to have a loving family that has stood beside me at every step of my academic and personal journey," she said

Her time at TISS played a transformative role in shaping her academic journey. “TISS helped me reassert the scholar within,” she said. The campus exposed her to social realities that challenged many of her assumptions.

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She credits her professors, particularly Dr. Byasa Moharana and Dr. Anu K. Antony, for encouraging critical thinking. “They taught me to question what we often take for granted and to remain attentive to whose voices are heard and whose are silenced.” This mentorship inspired her to pursue a Master’s degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Her time studying Anthropology at LSE exposed her to the highest standards of global academia. Gaining admission was highly competitive. She secured a partial scholarship of ₹16 lakhs out of the total ₹27 lakhs.

According to Karthu, applicants typically need a strong academic record (ideally a GPA of 8 or above), a compelling personal statement, and three strong letters of recommendation. Scholarships are highly competitive, and timing is crucial—early applications often have an advantage.

For her scholarship, she submitted an additional 500-word statement outlining her academic goals and financial need, followed by a short interview. The final decision was based on both merit and financial circumstances.

Now at Oxford pursuing Anthropology, Karthu believes it is the ideal place for her intellectual journey due to its strong tradition of critical scholarship and engagement with contemporary issues.

“Anthropology allows me to engage deeply with lived realities behind political and social structures,” she said. She is particularly honoured to work under Professor Alpa Shah, whose research on indigenous rights has greatly influenced her academic direction.

Karthu has chosen Wayanad and nearby regions for her research, citing their historical significance in understanding indigenous life and displacement in South India

Through her research at Oxford, Karthu hopes to contribute not only to academic knowledge but also to broader conversations involving policymakers and organisations working on indigenous rights—ultimately improving the lives and recognition of tribal communities.