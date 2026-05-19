Kozhikode: The death of a pregnant woman in a car fire near Cheruvannur in Perambra has taken a significant turn, with police confirming that CCTV footage shows Sona purchasing petrol from a fuel station on the day of the incident. The development has led investigators to suspect a suicide angle, even as further inquiry is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Kakkaramukku Junction in Perambra, where Sona, a native of Kakkaramukku, died after the car she was travelling in caught fire. Her husband, Rajin Lal (Lalu), who was also in the vehicle, narrowly escaped the blaze and sustained burn injuries.

According to police, the couple were returning home when the car suddenly caught fire near a paddy field at Othayathuthazham. Rajin reportedly jumped out of the vehicle into a nearby canal after flames rapidly spread inside the car. Sona, who was seated in the rear seat, was unable to escape and was trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Following allegations of suspicion raised by the woman’s family, police had launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

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Investigators have stated that CCTV footage has been obtained showing Sona purchasing petrol from a fuel station around 7 pm on the day of the incident. The footage clearly shows Sona walking into the petrol pump, buying petrol, and concealing it in her bag before leaving the premises. Police described the footage as a crucial breakthrough, suggesting that the fuel may have been carried inside the vehicle.

Officials also pointed out that the fire pattern—where the car’s interior was completely gutted while the engine compartment remained largely unaffected—further supports suspicions that an accelerant may have been used inside the cabin rather than an engine-related failure.

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Police are currently reconstructing the couple’s movements prior to the incident. Rajin had dropped Sona at her maternal aunt’s house in Valyakkod around noon and picked her up around 7 pm. The fire occurred while they were returning home. Investigators are also examining the nearly two-hour gap between their departure and the incident.

Earlier statements from Sona’s cousin indicated that Sona had accompanied her to Perambra town in the afternoon and had briefly gone missing while groceries were being purchased. With the CCTV evidence now confirming her presence at a petrol station, police are verifying whether she purchased the fuel independently during that time.

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Sona’s relatives had initially raised suspicions of foul play, pointing to marital issues and questioning the circumstances surrounding the fire. However, investigators say the latest CCTV evidence significantly shifts the focus of the case towards a possible self-inflicted act.

Sona and Rajin had married for love after meeting through social media while Rajin was working abroad. Their relationship later became strained amid allegations of personal disputes, and Sona had earlier approached police with a complaint. She had also attempted suicide near Vadakara railway station before the couple eventually married in 2023 following mediation.

Police said they would record detailed statements from Rajin, who is currently undergoing treatment for burn injuries, and complete forensic examinations before arriving at a final conclusion in the case.