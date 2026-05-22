Concerns are mounting over possible disruption of connectivity to the Muthappanpuzha and Marippuzha regions, where works related to the proposed Anakkampoil–Meppadi tunnel road project are underway, after heavy summer rains washed away parts of a temporary causeway constructed in place of the Muthappanpuzha bridge.

The incident, which disrupted traffic on the Thiruvambady–Marippuzha road in recent days, has triggered anxiety among local residents as the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive within days. The temporary causeway had been constructed below the old Muthappanpuzha bridge after the structure was demolished for reconstruction.

Built using soil and rocks, the makeshift crossing was intended to serve as an alternative route for vehicles and pedestrians until the new bridge work was completed. However, heavy rain on Thursday afternoon caused water levels in the river to rise sharply, washing away portions of the temporary crossing and leaving travellers stranded on both sides of the road for hours.

Residents said they had repeatedly warned authorities and the contractor that the temporary arrangement would not withstand heavy rain and river flow during the monsoon season. Despite these warnings, no effective preventive measures were taken in time, they alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road is the only direct access route connecting Muthappanpuzha and Marippuzha with Thiruvambady. KSRTC buses operate through this stretch, and heavy machinery related to the proposed tunnel road project is also transported along the route.

Locals alleged the reconstruction of the permanent bridge was progressing at a very slow pace. Though work began months ago, only the shuttering work for casting the bridge beams has been completed so far. Authorities had later proposed installing large pipes and raising the level of the temporary road to prevent flooding. Although pipes were brought to the site, the work was delayed as traffic restrictions would be required to carry out the modifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents fear that if the permanent bridge is not completed before the monsoon intensifies, the entire Muthappanpuzha region could face repeated isolation during periods of heavy river flow, severely affecting daily travel, public transport and movement of construction materials linked to the tunnel road project.

Local MLA C. K. Kasim said he had approached Chief Minister V D Satheesan and PWD Minister P K Basheer authorities seeking urgent intervention before the onset of the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only permanent solution is to complete the bridge construction at the earliest. Though PWD authorities have carried out repair works on the causeway on Friday itself, it cannot withstand heavy water flow during the monsoon. The government will take all necessary steps to speed up the ongoing works. I will hold further discussions regarding this with officials on Saturday,” the MLA said.